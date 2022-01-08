San Francisco

COVID-19 Causing Strain on San Francisco's 911 System: Officials

The San Francisco Fire Department is now asking the public not to dial 911 for minor questions or concerns.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The continuing surge of COVID-19 infections across the Bay Area and the country continues to put a strain on first responders.

The San Francisco Mayor's office said 140 fire department employees are not working because of infections or isolation from potential exposure.

At the same time, 911 operators have been inundated with more calls for service.

“Please don't call 911 to ask for a COVID-19 test, or because you have a cold, or minor flu symptoms. We really want to keep our ambulances available for people having a heart attack or strokes,” said San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson.

Nicholson said the department is able to fully staff all stations. But because of so many calls recently paramedics are stretched very thin, she said that she is hearing the same from departments across the Bay Area.

