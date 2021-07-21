coronavirus

COVID-19 Delta Variant: Case Rates Spiking in Bay Area Counties

Some areas would be placed back in the purple tier on the state's old blueprint reopening system

By Kris Sanchez

Cases of the COVID-19 delta variant continue to surge at a pace that would put some California counties back into the purple tier in the state's now-expired blueprint for reopening.

As expected, the delta variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S., making up 83% of the nation's current cases, a big jump from 50% the week of July 3.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In California, nearly half of all new COVID-19 cases are of the delta variant. For that reason, 17 California counties are now recommending that even fully vaccinated people wear masks when indoors. All Bay Area counties, except Solano County, are among those.

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC Bay Area’s Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

coronavirus 38 mins ago

SF Bars May Implement New Rule in Response to COVID-19 Delta Variant Surge

Los Angeles County is the lone California county mandating a return to masks indoors.

Health officials across the region and the nation continue to urge people to get vaccinated, as all the authorized vaccines provide protection against the delta variant and because most of the new COVID-19 infections are people who are not vaccinated.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBay AreaDelta variant
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us