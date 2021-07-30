COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spiking Across Bay Area, California

Just over 3,600 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in California, as of Thursday, an increase of about 108% from two weeks ago, and doctors have said most of those patients are not vaccinated.

The Bay Area also has seen a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with Alameda County topping the list at 160 patients. Contra Costa County follows with 126, then Santa Clara County with 86.

Up north in Sacramento, Mercy General Hospital has set up a surge tent in case it is overwhelmed with another spike of COVID-19 patients. It also has tents to test patients who are about to undergo an operation, in an effort to reduce exposure to other patients.

The pandemic once again is taking its toll on health care providers.

"Is it getting easier for us? No. This is a pandemic that I've never seen," nurse Catherine Kennedy told KCRA in Sacramento. "I've been in this for 41 years. I've been through the AIDS, I've been through Ebola. But this has really taken a toll on everybody. Nurses, physicians; we are all exhausted."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While over 61% percent of Californians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the rate of vaccination is slowing in the state, still 9% short of the goal of 70% vaccinated. Doctors and scientists believe that is the magic number needed to achieve herd immunity.