COVID-19 Outbreak Forces Contra Costa County School to Temporarily Shut Down

West Contra Costa Unified School District has temporarily shut down classes at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Richmond because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

That means it's back to remote learning for hundreds of students there.

Mayra Molina and her son Matthew went back to Martin Luther King Junior Elementary Wednesday to pick up class materials.

Coming off the winter break, first grader Matthew said he only attended one day of school before he and his family learned there was a spike in COVID-19 cases that would force all students here to switch to distance-learning through January 14.

Mayra and Mathew said that they are OK with that decision.

“It’s good. I like it. Sometimes I get bored,” Matthew Molina said.

Yanira Figueroa’s sons both attend the school. She said that she feels they'll be safer learning at home right now.

“This week, a lot of kids tested positive for COVID-19. So, it’s better that they study at home,” Figueroa said.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District superintendent made the decision after 10 of the school's students in several different grades tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The district wanted to slow the spread - and have time do contact tracing - so it switched to remote learning.

Richmond parent Maria, who asked NBC Bay Area not to show her face said it will be tough to make the transition on such short notice.

“It’s difficult because I work and now, I will have to find someone to help my kid. Also it’s hard for him to focus from home on studying,” she said.

The district said that so far this is the only school that is transitioning to remote learning.

The school will be deep cleaned, and the district said that students will return on Jan. 11.