COVID-19 Phone Bank: Health Experts Answer Questions, Provide Tips

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, many people have questions, and NBC Bay Area/Telemundo 48 can help with a phone bank Tuesday evening featuring local experts.

The number to call is 833-422-4255, and the lines are open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan is among several health experts who can answer your COVID-19 questions such as where to get tested, how the disease impacts children and which mask provides the best protection.

Answers to some common questions also may be found on our COVID-19 FAQ page.