coronavirus

COVID-19 Surge Takes Toll on Bay Area Food Banks, Small Businesses

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area food banks and small businesses are struggling to operate these days because so many workers and volunteers are getting COVID-19 and quarantining.

At food banks, the need doesn't stop, so they're pleading for healthy volunteers.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"It's definitely affected us," said Diane Zapata, director of volunteer engagement at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. "We used to sell out volunteer shifts way in advance. Right now, we're still seeing shifts where we're not getting enough people."

As for small businesses, some can't even stay open full time because so many employees have COVID-19.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Median San Francisco Home Price Down Recently, But Up Compared to Last Year

San Francisco 2 hours ago

‘Worst House on Best Block' of San Francisco Sells for $2M

"Hard to find people to work," Halal Gyro Express owner Zolmay Rasuli said. "Everybody are just scared to catch COVID."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us