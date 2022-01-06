COVID-19 Test Kits Available at 3 Locations for Fremont Unified Students, Staff

Parents and school staff can pick up rapid COVID-19 tests from three locations Thursday before school reopens Monday in the Fremont Unified School District, district officials said.

Tests can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American High School at 36300 Fremont Blvd., Irvington High School at 41800 Blacow Road and Fremont Adult and Continuing Education at 4700 Calaveras Ave.

Enough tests are available Thursday for everyone, including staff, in the school district who did not pick up a test Wednesday, district officials said.

Students and staff do not need to be present to pick up a test, but the student's name may need to be verified before a test is given out.

School district officials said they regret the inefficiency with which tests were distributed Wednesday. On Thursday, parents and staff are asked to avoid entering the distribution locations before 10 a.m.

Driving to the event is urged but people who arrive on foot will be accommodated. Participation in testing is voluntary for students and staff.