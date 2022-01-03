coronavirus

COVID-19 Testing Demand Reaches ‘Unprecedented' Level in Bay Area: Health Official

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

The demand for COVID-19 testing has reached "unprecedented" levels in the Bay Area, a public health officer in San Jose said Monday.

At the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds testing site Monday, lines of vehicles wrapped around the facility as people waited to get tested.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"Our goal was to get up to 5,000 a day here at our largest drive-thru site, and last week, on Thursday, we scheduled 5,000 appointments," Assistant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Tong said. "That is up from closer to 1,500 that we were doing before the omicron surge."

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Omicron Upends Return to US Schools and Workplaces

coronavirus Jan 2

U.S. Considers Recommending Negative Covid Test Before People End Isolation Period, Fauci Says

Tong said more testing sites will open soon.

"We continue to work on expanding further," she said. "We have a site, a drive-thru site, in San Martin that is county operated and will be opening a week from today."

NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa has more in the video report above.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 testing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us