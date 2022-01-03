COVID-19 Testing Demand Reaches ‘Unprecedented' Level in Bay Area: Health Official

The demand for COVID-19 testing has reached "unprecedented" levels in the Bay Area, a public health officer in San Jose said Monday.

At the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds testing site Monday, lines of vehicles wrapped around the facility as people waited to get tested.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Our goal was to get up to 5,000 a day here at our largest drive-thru site, and last week, on Thursday, we scheduled 5,000 appointments," Assistant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Tong said. "That is up from closer to 1,500 that we were doing before the omicron surge."

Tong said more testing sites will open soon.

"We continue to work on expanding further," she said. "We have a site, a drive-thru site, in San Martin that is county operated and will be opening a week from today."

NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa has more in the video report above.