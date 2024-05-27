coronavirus

COVID cases see uptick as travel increases

According to wastewater analysis conducted by the State, there has been an uptick in COVID cases over the past week.

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the weather warms up and travel increases so are new COVID-19 cases.

A state wastewater analysis shows there has been an uptick in COVID cases over the past week. New variants of the disease and travel are responsible for 50 percent of new cases, according to doctors.

“There are several reasons why that's happening. We have a more transmissible variant, people's immunity is starting to wear off, not enough people have gotten the vaccines compared to a year ago,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease doctor at University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.

Although cases are increasing, they make up less than one-third of cases compared to the same time last year.

Chin-Hong said the best way for people to protect themselves is to keep up with vaccines.

“It's not too worrisome for the general population, but I continue to be worried about those who are older and immune compromised, particularly if they haven't had a vaccine in the last year,” he said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusHealth & SciencetravelHealth & Wellnessair travel
