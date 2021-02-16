coyote attack

Coyote Reportedly Bites Child in Moraga: Police

It wasn't immediately known if the coyote involved is the same one responsible for previous attacks in the Lamorinda area

By Brendan Weber

A coyote reportedly bit a child in Moraga Tuesday morning, according to police.

If confirmed, this would mark at least the fourth coyote attack to occur in the Lamorinda area since last summer.

The child was walking with their parent around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Calle La Montana and Campolindo Drive when the coyote "attacked and bit the child without warning," police said.

The parent managed to get the coyote to let go, according to police. The animal took off and was last seen running north on Calle La Montana.

Police did not immediately disclose the child's condition.

Police said it wasn't immediately known if the coyote involved in Tuesday's attack is the same one responsible for previous attacks in the Lamorinda area.

Back in December, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) confirmed that one coyote was responsible for three attacks that happened in Lamorinda between July and December of 2020.

If people encounter coyotes, they are encouraged to make loud noises. If that doesn't work, people should throw rocks in the coyote's direction.

