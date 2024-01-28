Crash blocks both lanes of Hwy. 1 in Santa Cruz County

A three-car crash has blocked both lanes of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County near Davenport, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The crash happened neat Cement Plant Road.

CHP did add that there were “minor injuries,” but did not specify exactly how many people were hurt.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It advises that people avoid the area and use alternate routes. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.