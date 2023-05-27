Crash Causes Traffic Backup on Bay Bridge

The three far right-hand lanes of westbound Interstate 80 on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge were blocked Saturday afternoon in the wake of a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened west of Treasure Island on the bridge. Westbound traffic was backed up about seven miles into Emeryville shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday as CHP officers investigated the crash and awaited tow trucks that were on the way.

"The public is advised to expect delays and take alternate routes," said CHP Officer Mark Andrews.

Two of the lanes were expected to be cleared quickly, while the furthest right-hand lane was expected to remain blocked until as late as around 2:30 p.m., Andrews said.