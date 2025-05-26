Crash blocks lanes of northbound Highway 101 in East Palo Alto

A crash temporarily shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 101 in East Palo Alto Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened south of University Avenue, according to the CHP.

The CHP said on X at 2:47 p.m. that all northbound lanes were blocked. At 3:27 p.m., the CHP said two lanes had reopened.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes.