Highway 101

Crash blocks lanes of northbound Highway 101 in East Palo Alto

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC

A crash temporarily shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 101 in East Palo Alto Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened south of University Avenue, according to the CHP.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The CHP said on X at 2:47 p.m. that all northbound lanes were blocked. At 3:27 p.m., the CHP said two lanes had reopened.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Highway 101East Palo Alto
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us