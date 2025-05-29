Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge blocks westbound lanes

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge late Thursday morning caused a lengthy backup in the westbound direction.

The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. midspan on the bridge, which is part of Interstate 580.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Footage captured by NBC Bay Area SkyRanger at about 11:30 a.m. showed one lane blocked and another open.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Richmond-San Rafael BridgeMarin Countyinterstate 580
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us