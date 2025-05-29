Crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge blocks westbound lanes

A crash on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge late Thursday morning caused a lengthy backup in the westbound direction.

The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. midspan on the bridge, which is part of Interstate 580.

Footage captured by NBC Bay Area SkyRanger at about 11:30 a.m. showed one lane blocked and another open.

Traffic crash I-580 westbound at midspan Richmond San Rafael Bridge. All lanes blocked unknown ETO. — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) May 29, 2025