Crew battle vegetation fire east of Santa Rosa

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a vegetation fire east of the city of Santa Rosa late Sunday morning.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said on X that it was assisting Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and the Sonoma County Fire District with the response, which was initiated just before noon.

The fire was burning near Cougar Lane and Los Alamos Road, just over a mile from the city limits.

The fire department said smoke was visible from east Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Fire is assisting @CALFIRELNU and @SoCoFireDist with a vegetation fire in the area of Los Alamos Road and Cougar Lane. The fire is outside the city limit. Smoke is visible from east Santa Rosa. The fire was dispatched at 11:54am pic.twitter.com/FGxBnGLOpc — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) May 11, 2025