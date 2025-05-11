Santa rosa

Crew battle vegetation fire east of Santa Rosa

By Bay City News

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a vegetation fire east of the city of Santa Rosa late Sunday morning.
Santa Rosa Fire Department

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said on X that it was assisting Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and the Sonoma County Fire District with the response, which was initiated just before noon.

The fire was burning near Cougar Lane and Los Alamos Road, just over a mile from the city limits.

The fire department said smoke was visible from east Santa Rosa.

