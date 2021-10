Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an abandoned warehouse in San Jose Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kammerer Ave.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, fire crews found heavy fire showing from the abandoned warehouse.

Once they determined that there were no people in the building, San Jose firefighters went to a defensive strategy.

SJFD tweeted that the fire was knocked down but not under control.

No injuries were reported.