Firefighters continue to battle a two-alarm fire at a large paper plant in San Leandro, fire officials said.

A structure fire located at 2800 Alvarado Street, at Georgia-Pacific Corp., was heightened to a two-alarm fire at 11:14 p.m. Sunday night.

Early Monday morning, firefighters were still at the scene, battling the fire and making progress to extinguish it.

Alameda County Fire Department asks people to avoid the area.

Firefighters continue with Defensive Operations at the 100 minute mark at Georgia Pacific in San Leandro. Approx 50 firefighters are working hard and making progress to extinguish the fire. Please avoid the area. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/ZLms2Hng6e — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 9, 2020