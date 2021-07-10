Crews Contain 2 House Fires in Antioch

Firefighters in Antioch contained two house fires Saturday evening, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Both fires were near West 6th and H streets, near the Antioch Unified School District offices.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The first fire was reported after 8 p.m.

Firefighters believe that the fires may have been started by fireworks.

No one was hurt, and the fires are out, but the situation could have ended much differently.

There are no further details at this time.