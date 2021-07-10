Antioch

Crews Contain 2 House Fires in Antioch

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters in Antioch contained two house fires Saturday evening, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Both fires were near West 6th and H streets, near the Antioch Unified School District offices.

The first fire was reported after 8 p.m.

Firefighters believe that the fires may have been started by fireworks.

No one was hurt, and the fires are out, but the situation could have ended much differently.

There are no further details at this time.

