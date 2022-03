Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a home in San Jose.

The fire started on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive.

San Jose fire officials said that one person was transported to a hospital with burn injuries.

The smoke from the fire was captured by NBC Bay Area's tower camera in San Jose.

No other details have been released at this time.

Crews on-scene on the 1000 block of Wilsham Dr. battling a 3-Alarm residential structure fire. 1 patient transported with burn injuries TOC 1012 pic.twitter.com/3hmptGMh6c — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 20, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.