Firefighters are battling a 40-acre brush fire Wednesday evening on Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory property in Alameda County, according to Cal Fire.

The wind-driven Corral Fire, reported about 9:15 p.m., is in the 15000 block of Corral Hollow Road, officials said. The area is southwest of Tracy and east of Livermore.

No injuries have been reported, and the blaze is not threatening any buildings, Cal Fire said.

#Corralfire [update] in the 15000 block of Corral Hollow Road is now at 40 acres in light flashy fuels and holding at a road. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/Fzox2cpiMU — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) April 28, 2022