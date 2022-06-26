Crews Battle Vegetation Fire, Prompting Evacuations in Albany

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Albany. The fire has promoted evacuations for residents living in the area.

The fire started near the areas of Cleveland and Washington avenues.

The smoke from the fire is seen in parts of the East Bay.

Berkeley Firefighters Association tweeted Sunday afternoon that they and El Cerrito fire were sending mutual aid to assist the Albany Fire Department with the blaze.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Alameda County's AC Alert, they have issued an evacuation orders to residents living in the neighborhoods of Gateview, Hillside, and Taft Street.

No other details have been released at this time.

Sending mutual aid to #albanyfire for a vegetation fire near Cleveland and Washington avenues. #elcerrito fire also responding. — BerkeleyFirefighters (@BerkeleyFD) June 26, 2022

View by SkyRanger on fire burning NE of Albany as of 4:30pm… @BerkeleyFD responding #CAwx 6/26/2022 pic.twitter.com/H6BlQm5FiY — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) June 26, 2022

If you’re seeing smoke around the East Bay, here’s the view from SkyRanger and @AlertWildfire cams (15 min timelapse to 4:15 pm) on the fire burning east of Albany. Stay tuned to @nbcbayarea for updates. pic.twitter.com/dWxRPHRIe6 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) June 26, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.