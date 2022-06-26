Albany

Crews Battle Vegetation Fire, Prompting Evacuations in Albany

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Albany. The fire has promoted evacuations for residents living in the area.

The fire started near the areas of Cleveland and Washington avenues.

The smoke from the fire is seen in parts of the East Bay.

Berkeley Firefighters Association tweeted Sunday afternoon that they and El Cerrito fire were sending mutual aid to assist the Albany Fire Department with the blaze.

According to Alameda County's AC Alert, they have issued an evacuation orders to residents living in the neighborhoods of Gateview, Hillside, and Taft Street.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

