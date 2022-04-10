Crews Battle Brush Fire in Daly City

Crews are battling a brush fire in Daly City Sunday evening.

According to the North County Fire Authority, the fire is burning on the west slope behind residence at Longview and Belcrest.

Officials said the fire is a couple of acres with forward spread stopped. Officials added that crews will remain on scene extinguishing hot spots.

The incident is happening on Seacrest Court near Franklin D. Roosevelt School.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters said it’s burning on a hillside and behind homes.

No evacuations have been ordered.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.