Firefighters on Thursday were battling a brush fire burning in eastern Contra Costa County.

The blaze burning in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Avenue has scorched about 75 acres, Cal Fire said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.