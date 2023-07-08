Vallejo

Crews battle brush fire in Vallejo

Five fire departments fought a vegetation fire in Vallejo at Admiral Callaghan Lane and Turner Parkway, near I-80 on Saturday night, officials said.

About 48 firefighters from Vallejo, Fairfield, Benicia, American Canyon and Crockett were on the scene of the blaze, which was reported about 6:51 p.m., Vallejo Fire Capt. Aaron Klauber said.

Multiple structures were threatened, the fire department said in a Tweet.

