Crews battle brush fire in Vallejo

Five fire departments fought a vegetation fire in Vallejo at Admiral Callaghan Lane and Turner Parkway, near I-80 on Saturday night, officials said.
About 48 firefighters from Vallejo, Fairfield, Benicia, American Canyon and Crockett were on the scene of the blaze, which was reported about 6:51 p.m., Vallejo Fire Capt. Aaron Klauber said.
Multiple structures were threatened, the fire department said in a Tweet.
