Fire crews are battling a five-alarm fire at a Home Depot near the Oakridge Mall in South San Jose.

The fire occurred in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, there are no reports of injuries but they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Firefighters are responding to a commercial structure fire on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd. Currently at 5 alarms. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/jbUGCMZbnR — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

Video from Twitter user Phillip Hurst shows large flames from inside the store.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.