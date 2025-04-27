Crews battle fire at downtown Oakland warehouse

Oakland firefighters responded to a large warehouse fire Sunday morning that broke out at a downtown sewing business.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Ninth Street at about 8:40 a.m., according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The flames were controlled in about 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The warehouse is the site of a business called LSW Cutting and Sewing Services, according to Google Maps.

The fire department said the owner was onsite and working with investigators.

Update from Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy on the 3 Alarm fire in the 600 block of 9th St. Initial Call for a commercial warehouse fire came in at 839am. Incident under control at 903am. No reports of injuries. Owner is on-site and working with the fire investigator. https://t.co/Pmk9wyqgQ1 pic.twitter.com/ygd2hcsnMB — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) April 27, 2025