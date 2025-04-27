Oakland

Crews battle fire at downtown Oakland warehouse

By Bay City News

Oakland firefighters responded to a large warehouse fire Sunday morning that broke out at a downtown sewing business.
Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Ninth Street at about 8:40 a.m., according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The flames were controlled in about 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The warehouse is the site of a business called LSW Cutting and Sewing Services, according to Google Maps.

The fire department said the owner was onsite and working with investigators.

