BART Service Stopped at San Bruno Station Due to Fire Near Caltrain Property

BART service is stopped at the San Bruno BART Station late Saturday evening due to a fire nearby a Caltrain property, according to BART.

BART train service is stopped in the SFO and Millbrae directions. Mutual aid is being provided by SamTrans.

Passengers with destinations to Antioch and Millbrae may take the ECR South bus from San Bruno or Millbrae.

San Bruno police tweeted that their department and the San Bruno Fire Department were assisting the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office with the fire. Police said there are no threats to residents at this time but they are asking the public to avoid the area.

⚠🚨🚒🚓San Bruno Police & Fire Departments are assisting the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office with a fire near the Caltrain property east of San Antonio Avenue and Santa Dominga Avenue. There is no threat to residences at this time. Please avoid the area!🚓🚒🚨⚠ pic.twitter.com/rsrZX5oCJs — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) March 27, 2022

No other details have been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.