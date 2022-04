Oakland firefighters are battling a fire near Lake Merritt Thursday evening.

An Oakland Fire Department spokesperson said the fire is burning near 1200 Lakeshore Avenue. Several apartment buildings are located in the immediate neighborhood.

The fire started after 7 p.m.

There are no further details at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.