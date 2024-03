Crews with the San Jose Fire Department battled a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 700 block of Daniel Way.

According to SJFD, the fire involved various propane tanks but no injuries were reported.

PG&E crews were also in the area, securing the utilities.

Officials were asking the public to avoid the area.

No other details were released.