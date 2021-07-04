Illegal Fireworks

Crews Battle Pittsburg House Fire Caused By Fireworks

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to several fires in the county that were possibly caused by fireworks.

According to Con Fire's Twitter page, their crews are responding to a fire at a home on Deems Street in Pittsburg.

Officials said that fire was caused by some fireworks shot into the backyard. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

Contra Costa County fire officials are also responding to several brush and exterior fires in Martinez, Pleasant Hill and San Pablo. Officials said that several of those fires are known or suspected to have been started fireworks.

Officials are asking the public to report any illegal fireworks activities by calling them at 833-885-2012 and to call 911 for any fires.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

