San Jose

Crews battle separate fires involving 6 structures in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews were battling separate structure fires around the same area in San Jose Sunday evening, officials said.

The fires happened in the area of Quimby Road and Sand Point Drive in San Jose.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to the San Jose Fire Department, six structures across two residential blocks were involved in the fire. They added that no injuries were reported and everyone in the structures were evacuated.

Video from SkyRanger showed two different houses on fire.

San Jose fire said on social media that traffic was impacted in the area and they were asking the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us