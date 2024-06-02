Crews battle separate fires involving 6 structures in San Jose

Crews were battling separate structure fires around the same area in San Jose Sunday evening, officials said.

The fires happened in the area of Quimby Road and Sand Point Drive in San Jose.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, six structures across two residential blocks were involved in the fire. They added that no injuries were reported and everyone in the structures were evacuated.

Video from SkyRanger showed two different houses on fire.

San Jose fire said on social media that traffic was impacted in the area and they were asking the public to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Six total structures involved across two residential blocks. All involved structures successfully evacuated and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/2bP0SP11rB — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 3, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.