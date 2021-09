Crews were battling a two-alarm house fire in Cupertino early Monday morning.

The blaze was burning in the 1000 block of Tuscany Place in a neighborhood near South De Anza Boulevard.

Initial reports from the scene indicated there may have been someone inside the home when the fire started.

No further details were immediately available.