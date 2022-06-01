Two-Alarm Structure Fire Injures 1, Displaces 25 in SF's Theater District

A two-alarm structure fire injured one person and displaced more than two dozen Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to fire officials.

The fire started at about 5:40 a.m. in the 70 block of Turk Street in the city's Theater district, fire officials said. One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The flames ignited on the second floor of the building and advanced to upper floors, fire officials said.

No other injuries were immediately reported, but 25 people were displaced. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to those forced out of the homes.

No further details were immediately available.