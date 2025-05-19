Brentwood

Crews battle brush fire near Brentwood

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews battled a brush fire in Contra Costa County Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire crews responded the Walnut Fire, which has burned about five acres near Walnut Boulevard and Camino Vaqueros.

Cal Fire said that Forward progress had been stopped and no structures were being threatened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Brentwood
