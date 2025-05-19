Crews battle brush fire near Brentwood

Crews battled a brush fire in Contra Costa County Sunday afternoon.
Cal Fire crews responded the Walnut Fire, which has burned about five acres near Walnut Boulevard and Camino Vaqueros.
Cal Fire said that Forward progress had been stopped and no structures were being threatened.
🚨 #WalnutFire Update🚨 🚒🚁— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 18, 2025
Per the Incident Commander, forward progress has been stopped 🔥🛑 Crews remain engaged, be mindful of firefighting activities in the area. #CALFIRE
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
