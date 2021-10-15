Crews Battling House Fire Near Hellyer Park in South San Jose

Crews were battling a fire at a two-story home in South San Jose, near Hellyer County Park, early Friday morning.

At about 1:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the 500 block of Park Johnson Place, near Senter Road, on a reported fire in the backyard of a home that spread to the main house, fire officials said.

Residents of the home evacuated safely, and no injuries were immediately reported.

It was unclear how many people lived in the home, but it appeared the house was destroyed by the flames.

The cause of the fire was not yet determined and under investigation.