Crews Check Stability of Trees in Wildfire Burn Areas

Fire isn't the only thing keeping firefighters from lifting evacuation orders around the Bay Area. Burnt and unstable trees need to be inspected and chopped down if necessary.

Cal Fire crews and contractors have been spending time going section by section through scorched terrain to make sure giant trees don't fall down.

"It’s very, very dangerous, yeah," logging director Max Christopher said. "There’s widowmakers, which is anything that can come from the top down on you. Some trees will be burned out and fell into other ones hanging there."

T-I-M-B-E-R !

Huge .. burnt .. #trees from #SCULightningComplex #Fire cut down as CalFire crews and contractors clear roads so evacuees can return home safely. pic.twitter.com/dW3b9uGwl0 — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) September 3, 2020

Cal Fire said it hopes evacuees anxious to return home will see why they need to be patient.

"Up on this mountain, where we have 50 miles of road, trees are falling on the roadways and those are a hazard," Cal Fire spokesman Dominic Polito said. "People die from that."