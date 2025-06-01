Crews contain 3-alarm fire in Oakland Hills

Fire crews remained overnight at the scene of a large vegetation blaze in Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Oakland on Saturday night, but the blaze was contained, Fire Chief Damon Covington said.

Forward progress was stopped just after 10 p.m. Saturday on the three-alarm vegetation fire that began at about 9 p.m. in the area of Skyline Boulevard and Grass Valley Road.

Roughly 60 firefighters were on the scene and had to grapple with steep terrain on an embankment, Covington said.

The fire has been surrounded and hand crews may have to remove trees to strengthen the line. Firefighters will remain overnight to monitor hot spots, the fire department said. No structures were threatened and no firefighters have been injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.