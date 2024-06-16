Crews contain structure fire in SF's Financial District

Firefighters have successfully contained a structure fire that raged in San Francisco's financial district Sunday morning with no one displaced and no injuries, fire officials said.

Crews responded to a report of an outside fire between two buildings in the 50 block of Columbus Avenue at 5:46 a.m., the fire department said on social media.

The fire burned between two buildings, 55 Columbus Avenue and 808 Kearny Street, according to the fire department. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the interior of the buildings, the fire department said.

The fire was contained with no one displaced around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the department, which posted on social media that the cause was accidental.