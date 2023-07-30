Crews contain three brush fires in the East Bay

Firefighters had a tough Saturday evening in the East Bay as crews battled and contained three separate brush fires.

The first of the three started in the Martinez area, near the unincorporated community of Briones, at around 3 p.m. Saturday. At 5:43 p.m. the Contra Costa Fire Protection District shared on social media that the fire had been contained after it burned roughly 10 acres and destroyed three vehicles.

Only 3 vehicles destroyed and appx 10 acres burned in the wind driven vegetation fire that has been fully contained. #RanchoIC#contracostafire #eastbayregionalparks #Calfire pic.twitter.com/SpedZvS4yb — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 30, 2023

The other two fires both broke out in Livermore Saturday. One, near the Shadow Cliffs Recreation Area, started just after 5 p.m. and was contained later the same evening.

The other happened along Interstate 580, again in Livermore, near the Flynn Road Exit. A car fire sparked the larger brush fire just before 7 p.m. The flames, fueled by 40 mph winds, grew to 87 acres before crews got it under control.