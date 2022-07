Fire crews contained a 1-acre vegetation fire near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on Sunday.

Crews from Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit and Napa County Fire are on the scene. The fire is contained as of 10:27 a.m., according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

Firefighters also recovered an aircraft within the fire perimeter.

The fire's origin is still unknown and currently under investigation, Cal Fire said.

