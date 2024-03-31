Crews evacuate residents of San Jose apartment for several hours due to odor

A suspicious odor in a San Jose apartment building Saturday night led police and firefighters to evacuate the building for several hours before clearing residents to return.

The San Jose Fire Department said someone reported a “suspicious odor” at the building in the 600 block of Leigh Avenue at 9:32 p.m. It, along with the San Jose Police Department, then evacuated the apartment to investigate.

As crews undertook that work, other residents sheltered in a VTA bus to remain warm.

First responders did take three people to the hospital as a precaution after they experienced what SJFD described as “minor respiratory irritation.”

SJFD said its hazmat crews did not find anything suspicious and did not detect anything with their monitors. Eventually, the odor dissipated on its own.

2/ Update



A search was completed and nothing suspicious was located. Residents were allowed back into their apartments shortly after 1 AM after SJFD hazmat gave the all clear.



Streets have reopened and traffic is no longer impacted.



Thank you for your patience. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 31, 2024

Residents were cleared to return to their homes at around 1 a.m., according to SJFD.