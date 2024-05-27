Crews extinguish vehicle fire in Napa County

Napa County firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon before it spread to nearby vegetation.

Firefighters who are part of Cal Fire's contracted Napa County Fire Department responded to the fire off Kreuse Canyon Road, east of the city of Napa, at 3:05 p.m., according to the department.

Images posted by the department on social media showed a white pickup truck burning from underneath. It was destroyed by the time the flames were extinguished.

Crews remained on scene afterward to ensure there were no flare ups in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

