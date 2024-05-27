Napa County

Crews extinguish vehicle fire in Napa County

By Bay City News

CAL FIRE/Napa County Firefighters

Napa County firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon before it spread to nearby vegetation. 

Firefighters who are part of Cal Fire's contracted Napa County Fire Department responded to the fire off Kreuse Canyon Road, east of the city of Napa, at 3:05 p.m., according to the department.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Steph Curry

Steph Curry's BottleRock Napa Valley appearance with Bradley Cooper draws large crowd

Napa

Charges filed against man in fatal shooting of 2 teens in Napa

Images posted by the department on social media showed a white pickup truck burning from underneath. It was destroyed by the time the flames were extinguished. 

Crews remained on scene afterward to ensure there were no flare ups in the area. 

There were no reports of injuries. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Napa County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us