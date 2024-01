Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at two-story building at 6007 Johnston Drive in Montclair just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived just after 11 p.m. after a 911 call reported the fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 11:22 p.m.. No one was injured. No other structures were affected.

