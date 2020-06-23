Crews Knock Down Series of Suspected Arson Fires at Kelley Park in San Jose

San Jose firefighters early Tuesday morning responded a series of brush fires believed to be intentionally set at Kelley Park, just south of Happy Hollow Park and Zoo, according to the fire department.

At about 2 a.m., arriving crews found at least six spot fires around a parking lot and down a trail near the Kelley Park Disc Golf Course in the 1300 block of Senter Road, near Phelan Avenue, fire officials said. Flames reached down to Coyote Creek and to the southern property line of Happy Hollow.

No injuries or damage to structures were reported.

Fire officials are warning that moisture levels around Santa Clara County are low, and the dry conditions seen now aren't typically reported until October.

"Our fuels are very dry right now," Battalion Chief Robert Culbertson said. "As far as we know, this is one of the driest Junes inside the Santa Clara County area that we have on record. What that does is make it extraordinarily dangerous to mix those fire conditions potentially with illegal fireworks or illegal outside burning."

Police also responded to the scene, and the fires are being investigated as arson, fire officials said, but no suspects have been identified.