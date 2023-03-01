Crews Working on Patching Potholes Before Next Storm Arrives in SF

The recent storms have left their mark on Bay Area roadways.

There has been a significant rise in potholes that have opened up.

Marisol Navarro told NBC Bay Area that she narrowly avoided one in San Francisco, but after the heavy rain it’s a problem in many areas that she drives.

“Wherever you go you getting on the freeway, it’s huge. I think they should start fixing them,” she said.

On Wednesday, four crews were out in San Francisco filling potholes around the city, working to catch up.

“It’s not the record number, but it certainly is high. In February alone, we had more than 1,500 pothole repairs in January. There are more than 1,000 pothole repairs on a typical month there might be 4 or 500 when it’s a dry month,” said Rachel Gordon with San Francisco Public Works.

Gordon said if someone sees a pothole, they are asked to Contact San Francisco 311, so public works so crews can get out there.

Gordon also gave tips on what what you can do if you think you have damage to your car or bike.

“You can file a claim with the city attorney’s office. There is not guarantee that you’re going to get paid to get your alignment or tire done, but make sure you have a receipts, location and a photograph and then, the city attorney’s office will consider your claim.

Larkins Brothers Tires on South Van Ness said they’ve been busy lately. They’re working to get customers back on the road as quickly as possible as more rain is on the way.