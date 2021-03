Crews on Monday pulled a car out of the bay at the Marina Green in San Francisco, according to officials.

Authorities did not immediately say how the car ended up in the water.

Our Marine Unit had an interesting morning. It’s not everyday they assist in towing a vehicle out of the bay! Shoutout to @SFFDPIO @SFPDNorthern for the assist! The driver of this vehicle was uninjured and impairment did not appear to be a factor. pic.twitter.com/IZEdBcljDP — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 15, 2021

Police said the driver was not hurt.

The driver did not appear to be impaired, according to police.