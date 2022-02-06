Crews Rescue Man Clinging to Daly City's Palisades Park Cliff

Rescue crews saved a man on Sunday who was trapped on a cliff in Daly City's Palisades Park.

Fire crews responded at 4:12 p.m. to a report of a man clinging to a cliff. The man hiked along the cliff to a portion that was too steep and arrow and was unable to get back to a walkable trail, the North County Fire Authority said in a statement.

Three fire companies and a rescue unit set up a high-angle rope rescue system, on which a firefighter repelled approximately 500 feet down the cliff to reach the man. A California Highway Patrol helicopter lowed another firefighter down to assist the hiker and first firefighter, before they were all airlifted to safety.

The hiker suffered no injuries. The rescue took about 90 minutes, fire officials said.

NCFA and CHP H 30 successfully rescue man from cliff. Second rescue of the day. Use caution around the cliffs. pic.twitter.com/cvz6WsA1kx — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) February 7, 2022