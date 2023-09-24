Crews rescue man with serious injuries who fell from cliff at SF's Lands End

First responders in San Francisco have rescued a man who fell off a cliff at Lands End on Sunday evening and he is being taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the fire department said at 6:55 p.m.

Crews had been searching for the man who made an emergency call saying he had fallen off a cliff at the water's edge, the fire department first reported on social media at 6:15 p.m.

Though he was able to make a cellphone call to report his fall, crews dispatched to the area had been unable to locate him at first.

The man was eventually found and rescued by the San Francisco Fire Department and California Highway Patrol, which used a helicopter to facilitate the operation.