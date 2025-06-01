Crews battle brush fire in San Jose

An arson investigation is underway after another fire swept through a homeless encampment in San Jose Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire started in the area of Ruff Drive and West Hedding Street near San Jose Mineta International Airport just after 2 p.m.

Officials added the fire burned about 20 acres. They were asking the public to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported. But several tents were burned and people living in the encampment along with firefighters rescuing numerous pets that were tied up at the encampment.

This is the third fire in a couple of weeks in the area and residents NBC Bay Area’s Thom Jensen talked with off camera said they’re afraid someone is actually starting the fires.

One man who lost his tent and all of his clothes in the fire told NBC Bay Area that he had to run from the flames they were coming so fast.

A battalion chief called it a “problem area” and said an arson investigator was called to look into the cause of this fire.

Planes taking off from San Jose Mineta Airport had to fly through the smoke but firefighters say the fire did not impact any departures.

Red Cross was also heading to the scene and displaced residents are hoping they’ll provide temporary housing.

