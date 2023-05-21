Crews Respond to Submerged Vehicle Near Cupertino

The Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle near Cupertino Sunday evening.

Santa Clara County fire said on Twitter that they responded to the report at 6:49 p.m. at Stevens Creek Reservoir.

They added their crews are investigating with assistance from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office and the San Jose Fire Department.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office dive team is at Stevens Creek Reservoir in Cupertino right now searching for a vehicle after a car was seen in the water shortly before 7 pm tonight. No word if there was anyone in the car. pic.twitter.com/gGK0k6LJLs — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) May 22, 2023

We are currently responding to reports received at approximately 6:49pm of a submerged vehicle in the Stevens Creek Reservoir. Crews are investigating with assistance from @SCCoSheriff and @SJFD. Unknown injuries at this time. Updates will be posted here when available. pic.twitter.com/9MpWyumicC — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) May 22, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.