Crews Respond to Submerged Vehicle Near Cupertino

The Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle near Cupertino Sunday evening.
Santa Clara County fire said on Twitter that they responded to the report at 6:49 p.m. at Stevens Creek Reservoir.
They added their crews are investigating with assistance from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office and the San Jose Fire Department.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.